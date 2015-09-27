Vernon stars dance for North Okanagan Hospice Society

Ten couples are kicking up their heels in support of quality of life for those nearing the end.

Dancing With The Vernon Stars is a marquee event for the North Okanagan Hospice Society, which provides end-of-life care in a palliative setting.

While the Sept. 30 event is already sold out, the fundraising is well underway to support hospice as well as your favourite local dance duo.

Those who have been practising their fancy footwork and raising funds are: Audrey Mazzega-Ingram & Ken Ingram (AAA All Drywall Services), Barbara & Sam Nolan (Nolan’s Pharmasave), Bridget Trainor & Nick Vlahos (Davidson Pringle), Charlene & Carlos O’Brien (Kidston Elementary & Soul Studio/Swan Lake Nurseryland), Deb & Doug White (White House Mortgages), Kerry & Tom Carlson (Active Initiatives Workplace Wellness - Interior Health/Teacher), Leslie Nuyens & Phil Southward (Nucerity International/Southward Medical Supplies), TL Buchberger & Darcy Sochan (Nucerity International/Century 21), Tracey Ross & Lisa Schofield (Fitness West & Rodan Fields/Diversity Dance) and Vicki & Dan Proulx (Sun FM/CIBC).

You can vote for your favourite couple at dwtvs2016.kintera.org/, with every $1 translating into a vote (therefore $5 gets five votes, $20 equals 20 votes and so on).

“We’ve asked each couple to raise $5,000,” said Edwards. “Three couples have exceeded that.”

Those leading the pack so far are the Nolan’s ($7,865), Trainor and Vlahos ($7,535) and Nuyens and Southward ($6,160).

Each couple is working hard to help hospice, including hosting their own fundraisers.

As an example, the Proulx’s recently raised $1,700 at the ChowDown for Charity, meanwhile others are hosting backyard barbecues and such events to support the cause.

“They’ve shown some ingenuity and creativity this year in how they’re going to raise money,” said Edwards.

But no matter who raises the most funds or votes, or who takes the cake on the dance floor, everyone is doing it in support of hospice.

“Hospice is a beautiful service that defines love and what the human spirit beautifully does, helping one another and I believe we need more of that love in our world,” said Mazzega-Ingram of Lumby.

The official Dancing With The Vernon Stars event has a few changes this year with a new venue – the Vernon Atrium Hotel – and includes dinner. There are also just three judges instead of four: Sally Benson (Jazzercise), Brian Martin (Sun FM) and Klaudia Ceglarz (Global B.C.).

The event is a highlight for many, as proven by the fact that it was 99 per cent sold out in just eight hours.

“It’s really heartwarming,” said Edwards.