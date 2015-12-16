Hullcar falls off health agenda

The minister might meet with Spallumcheen council representatives.

His staff won’t.

B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake has yet to confirm whether he’ll get together for a chat about the township’s Hullcar aquifer – which has been under a water quality advisory for more than two years – at next week’s Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Victoria.

Health ministry staff has said it won’t meet with council to discuss the aquifer.

“It would have been nice to meet with all of them but not much has changed,” said Mayor Janice Brown. Maybe he (Lake) will confirm in the next few days. It’s disappointing.”

Environment Minister Mary Polack, Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick and their respective staffs have agreed to meet with Spallumcheen to discuss Hullcar.

“Its important to talk to staff and ministers because they’re involved, they all play a part in this,” said Coun. Christine Fraser. “Every time we go, we talk to them and it keeps Hullcar fresh in their minds so they don’t forget.

“We remind them every year of the impact this has had on our people and community.”

While at UBCM, Brown, Fraser, councillors Joe Van Tienhoven, Ed Hanoski and Todd York, and administrator Corey Paiement, have confirmed meetings with Peter Fassbender, the minister of community, sport and cultural development, the agricultural land commission (for farm use) and B.C. Assessment Authority (to discuss farm class).

The township is still waiting for confirmation on a hoped-for-meeting with Transportation Minister Todd Stone.