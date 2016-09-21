Cost of payday loans to drop in B.C.

Maple Ridge Coun. Tyler Shymkiw, former chair of the Friends in Need Food Bank, speaks at the announcement in Maple Ridge on Wednesday about lowering borrowing rates for short-term cash loans.

The borrowing rates of short-term cash loans will be lowered under new regulations announced Wednesday morning in Maple Ridge.

The province also announced plans to consult with stakeholders to help determine how best to further strengthen consumer protection for British Columbians who use high-cost alternative financial services, and whether more affordable options exist.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, the maximum allowable charge for a payday loan in B.C. will drop from $23 to $17 for every $100 borrowed, making it the second-lowest rate in Canada.

That builds on regulations the province implemented in 2009, before which time borrowers paid whatever the lender charged – as much as $30 per $100.

Borrowers also had few, limited protections and little recourse against harmful lending practices, such as rollovers, extended repayment terms, disclosure requirements.

Payday loans – along with other alternative financial services, such as instalment loans, rent-to-own plans, cheque-cashing and vehicle title loans – are expensive for consumers, said the province.

A 30-day consultation with credit counsellors, advocacy organizations, loan providers and other stakeholders is to hear their thoughts and ideas on a wide range of topics, including consumer education and information, community partnership opportunities, regulations to further protect borrowers, and innovative lower-cost loan products to shift people away from more expensive options.

"We made a commitment to reducing the maximum charges payable on payday loans and we are doing that," said Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Morris.

"We strive to keep as much money in people's pockets as possible, through low taxes, balanced budgets and creating jobs that pay well. And we will continue to look for ways to make alternative financial services as affordable as possible and to ensure strong consumer protections continue to be in place."

Maple Ridge Coun.Tyler Shymkiw has advocated for such changes and against more payday loan outfits in the city.

"It's encouraging to see the province take this step to protect consumers. As a city councillor, and the former chair of our local food bank, I saw for myself the devastating effect these short term, high-interest payday loans have on our communities. This is a positive step towards improving the lives of families and working people in this province."

Quick facts:

* In 2009, British Columbia became one of the first provinces in Canada to regulate payday loan companies.

* A payday loan is a loan of $1,500 or less, for a term of 62 days or less.

* Typically, borrowers have a bank account and a regular source of income. They provide a cheque or pre-authorized debit for the full amount of the loan, plus fees, to be repaid on their payday.

* Payday loan companies doing business with B.C. consumers, including those operating online or by phone, must be licenced by Consumer Protection B.C.

* In addition, B.C. laws provide a number of protections to payday loan borrowers including cancellation rights, disclosure requirements, prohibited practices and penalties for violations.

* Payday lenders must publicly display the cost of credit, and disclose all charges, terms and conditions in the loan agreement.

* They must not roll over one loan into another with new charges, nor issue more than one loan to a borrower at the same time.

* A payday lender cannot issue a loan for more than 50 per cent of a borrower's net pay for the period over which the loan is written.

* If a borrower is taking out his or her third loan in a two-month period, repayment must be phased over two or three pay periods.

* Through Consumer Protection B.C., people who have been over-charged for these loans have recourse against the companies. Since 2012, several payday loan companies have been ordered to refund a total of more than $1 million to consumers who were over-charged.

* Almost 159,000 British Columbians took out payday loans in 2015, according to information provided to Consumer Protection B.C. by the payday loan industry.