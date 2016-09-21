- Home
Lake Country council moves school zone enforcement earlier
School zone start times have officially been moved thirty minutes earlier in the District of Lake Country.
Lake Country council approved a motion to begin enforcement of school zones at 7:30 instead of 8 a.m. at its meeting on Tuesday night.
The original request to begin enforcement earlier came from the Central Okanagan Public Schools, which had reached out to municipalities across the Central Okanagan asking for the earlier start.
EXTRA: School board changes name in rebrand
EXTRA: School board wants new school for Lake Country
The school district said there are more and more activities beginning earlier at school's across the region, creating a need for an earlier start that 8 a.m.
Councils in Kelowna and West Kelowna have also adopted bylaws with the earlier start time.