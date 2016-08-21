EDITORIAL: Libraries keep up with the times

Society is increasingly tied to electronic devices and that has led some to predict the demise of the local library.

However, Okanagan Regional Library appears to be bucking the trend as demand at its 29 branches remains steady.

Case in point, the Vernon branch in 2015 had 27,652 cardholders and 538,191 physical items circulated. There were also 226,164 branch visits.

In Lumby, 35,125 items circulated while it was 84,342 in Enderby.

There is still a strong demand for physical books. Some individuals may not have the required devices for e-books, can’t afford to purchase reading material themselves or just like the feel of paper in their hands.

But for those who are more technologically inclined, ORL’s website has e-books available, which means you don’t have to buy them yourself. Other digital resources include newspapers, encyclopedias, movies, career tutorials and how-to guides. Internet terminals are also available in branches for those who don’t have access to computers.

On top of this, ORL provides a broad range of programs for all age groups, whether it’s children’s story time or adult book clubs. In 2015, program attendance was 25,831 in Vernon, and the North Okanagan’s other branches were also popular places to be informed or entertained.

“Libraries are still an important hub,” said Juliette Cunningham, a Vernon councillor.

If you believe the library is some quiet, staid place, you are wrong.

Walk through the doors or go online and explore what the modern library has to offer you and your community.