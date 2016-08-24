EDITORIAL: Mission needs stable funding

There was some good news Tuesday as Vernon’s Upper Room Mission received a $100,000 cheque.

What this means is the non-profit can keep its doors open throughout the day, and not just during meals, so our most at risk residents have a safe and welcoming place to be.

That service came to an abrupt end this spring after the expected $100,000 from B.C. Gaming didn’t show up. The doors were closed outside of meal hours because of a lack of resources and the impact was felt in the downtown core as complaints about loitering and other issues arose.

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, deserves a lot of credit for the $100,000 Tuesday as he recognizes the important role the mission plays in the community. He has lobbied regularly on URM’s behalf.

But the $100,000 is just transitional as the government reviews B.C. Gaming and how grants are issued. There is no guarantee that the money will be there next year.

What is needed next is for Foster to keep up the pressure and ensure that the mission can continue to operate its programs fully without wondering where the cash is coming from.

“We want to make sure we’re not doing this again in three years,” said Foster.

And given that URM is increasingly facing pressure to help those in need, we wish Foster well with his lobbying.