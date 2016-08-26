EDITORIAL: RCMP embrace Canada's diversity

As soon as it became known that the RCMP will now allow female Muslim officers to wear hijabs, social media went viral. Some of the comments weren’t very supportive of the decision.

However, how is this RCMP order any different than 20 years ago when the force gave male Sikh officers the ability to wear turbans? There was considerable debate at the time and some suggested that a Canadian tradition was being compromised by other cultures. But the RCMP stood firm and thankfully they did, because two decades later, a police officer or a soldier in a turban barely generates a second look. They are accepted.

And it should also be pointed out that the RCMP has evolved over the years. Women officers previously didn’t exist and neither did members of colour.

The reality is the country is changing and the RCMP needs to evolve as well. Embracing that diversity makes practical sense as it can potentially avoid conflict if Canadians see people like themselves in uniform. It also allows the force to relate more to those they serve and understand issues of concern.

There are currently no RCMP officers in the country asking to wear the hijab, but the new policy says to young Muslim women that there are career opportunities within the RCMP and that their religion is considered an asset, not a negative.

The RCMP should be praised for its leadership.