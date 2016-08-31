EDITORIAL: Head to Armstrong for the fair

The gates are open on the biggest event the North Okanagan has to offer.

The 117th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition, commonly known as the Armstrong fair, gets underway today and runs until Sunday.

And as in previous years, huge crowds are expected — there were 158,238 last year.

Many will go for the thrill of the midway and rides going in every direction. Others will look to the concession and the wide variety of food on the menu, while non-stop entertainment will also be a draw.

But for many others, they get right back to the early roots of the fair and its focus on agriculture.

“We boast that we are Western Canada’s largest agricultural fair with barns filled with livestock, cows, sheep, goats, swine and horses,” said Ted Fitchett, IPE president.

And as the Okanagan urbanizes, the role of the IPE grows.

It helps people, and particularly children, connect with where their food comes from. They can see a calf born or a cow milked. Tiny piglets will captivate them while displays of fruit, vegetables and grain demonstrate the wide variety of crops grown right here.

On top of all of this, some people head to the IPE to see their neighbours and spend time with their family. It’s all about community spirit.

So what ever your reasons are, head to Armstrong and check out the Interior Provincial Exhibition.