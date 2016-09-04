EDITORIAL: Drivers must be safe near schools

Summer has come to a close and North Okanagan students are heading back to class Tuesday.

But it’s not just the children facing a learning curve.

Motorists are reminded that 30-kilometre-an-hour school zones are back in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Slow down because no matter how much of a rush you believe you are in, it’s the law and putting lives at risk isn’t worth it.

But drivers should also keep an eye out for children walking to school or waiting alongside the road for the school bus to visit their neighbourhood.

If you see a vehicle stopped in front of you or the lane beside you, be prepared to stop as they may be yielding for a young pedestrian.

Parents dropping off children in a school zone should always allow them to exit onto the sidewalk side of the vehicle and never allow a child to cross mid-block.

But the onus isn’t just on motorists.

Parents need to sit down with their children about safety and the rules of the road.

Children should cross at intersections that have a pedestrian crossing light or marked crosswalk wherever possible. It is safer to walk on the inside edge of the sidewalk, away from traffic, and to walk facing traffic if there is no sidewalk so drivers are better able to see you.

From Cherryville to Falkland and from Oyama to Grindrod, classes are getting underway and with that comes a lot of excitement and positive expectations.

If everyone thinks about safety first, the new school year can be successful for students and motorists alike.