BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Paying the piper

Residents may think Vernon is falling apart around them.

After all, on Saturday, a pipe ripped apart near 35A Street, with a torrent of water overwhelming the sewer system. Flooding not only shut down roads, but the contaminated ooze flowed into Kal Tire Place, forcing the Vipers to abandon their game.

And if that wasn’t enough, there was also a water main break on 15th Street Saturday, impacting 20 homes.

A similar situation also occurred last month when a water main snapped and a portion of 32nd Street — the highway — was closed for hours.

And who can forget the pipe problems in 2014 that undermined 31st Street. The subsequent sink hole swallowed a city truck.

Now water lines are the responsibility of the Regional District of North Okanagan, but the breaks clearly indicate the challenges Vernon, and all jurisdictions face with aging infrastructure.

In fact, much of Vernon’s infrastructure is 40 to 50 years old (I am of the same vintage and my foundation is starting to crack and the pipes don’t work the same).

Vernon is facing a $100 million infrastructure deficit, and in 2013, the lifespan of all city assets — roads, underground pipes, sidewalks, buildings, etc. — was 47 years, with the average remaining life at 51 per cent.

About $17 million a year was needed for renewal, including $8.4 million for roads and $4.5 million for the sewer system.

In November 2015, council endorsed a four-year capital implementation plan.

“It’s the culmination of five years of asset management work,” said Mark Dowhaniuk, infrastructure engineer, adding that $37 million will be spent over four years.

As part of the plan, there will be an annual allocation to storm water management of $100,000 in 2016, $200,000 in 2017 and $363,000 in 2018. The capital plan also calls for $250,000 to be spent both in 2017 and 2018 for parks projects.

There are other sources of cash to cover infrastructure, but much of the money is coming from a 1.9 per cent tax hike launched in 2013 specifically for infrastructure.

The cumulative revenue from the tax has climbed from $154,000 in 2012 to $2.3 million in 2016. It’s forecast there will be tax funding of $6.9 million in 2022.

Back in the 1990s, the council of the day kept property taxes at zero and very little was done when it came to infrastructure. Obviously that played well politically, but the chickens came home to roost and ultimately taxes had to skyrocket.

Realizing there was an ongoing problem former mayor Rob Sawatzky, his council and administration exhibited great leadership when the 1.9 per cent levy was initiated. It ensures stable funding for infrastructure while providing certainty to taxpayers counting their loonies. Mayor Akbal Mund and current council also deserve praise for continuing this fiscal trend.

The bottom line is that water and sewer, as well as roads and sidewalks, are critical to ensuring any community operates efficiently.

No one likes paying taxes but everyone expects water when they turn on the tap. That expectation comes with a price tag.