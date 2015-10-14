BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Engaging the public

It’s always interesting to see what politicians will push back on.

On this particular Monday, it was a staff recommendation that the City of Vernon initiate an online survey so residents can provide feedback on taxes, spending and the 2017 budget.

No sooner had the motion been moved and seconded and the debate began.

“There’s a certain demographic that doesn’t use computers or goes online,” said Coun. Juliette Cunningham.

And even after the motion was adopted, opinions continued.

Coun. Bob Spiers told the media that he doesn’t anticipate much from the online survey.

“The people I listen to are the ones who come out (to meetings) and present specific ideas,” he said.

And Spiers isn’t wrong to put emphasis on individuals who physically take the time out of their day to visit city hall and present their views to council and administration. That personal touch and commitment adds some credibility to what they are bringing forward.

However, the sad reality is that approach isn’t working.

Generally, only one or two people take advantage of the public input sessions held during council budget deliberations in December, and there are times when no one is there.

Part of the challenge is the input sessions are held during the day, which isn’t very convenient for most working people or even retirees, who are fairly active these days.

It’s also likely some residents find the idea of speaking before council and sharing their views in a public venue intimidating.

Given that virtually no public input has surfaced through scheduled meetings in recent years, city staff deserves praise for recommending options to improve engagement.

“It’s an excellent first step towards public participation,” said Coun. Scott Anderson as he raised his hand in favour Monday.

And the reality is that many people, of all ages, are increasingly tied into technology and all organizations need to accept that fact and evolve.

But Cunningham’s comments about non-computer savvy residents not accessing the survey are valid.

Governments at all levels increasingly like to dump everything on to the web because it’s easier for them and saves on printing paper copies, but it doesn’t necessarily reflect better consultation or communication with constituents.

Many residents, for whatever reason, don’t have computers or use the Internet. They still rely on telephone and in the case of surveys, something they can write on. Technology is leaving some people without a voice.

Ultimately what’s needed is a balance between traditional forms of communication and more modern techniques. Encourage residents to go online and fill out the survey if they feel comfortable doing so, but also provide a few hard copies at the front desk for those wanting to go that route.

If this were to happen, a city commitment would be fulfilled.

“Our public engagement strategy is to reach as many residents as possible so we can achieve a deep and broad understanding of the public’s desires — including how their tax dollars are managed,” said Mayor Akbal Mund in a release.

As for those public input sessions in December, keep them because any one-on-one interaction between residents and their elected officials should be encouraged. But don’t expect much of a crowd when most people are punching the clock at work.