AT RANDOM: Marijuana mayhem

While the stories of individual benefit continue to surface, there’s some disturbing statistics that are stemming out of the legalization of marijuana.

I can personally sympathize and understand the rationale that many people have for legalization. I have friends and family who use the drug for pain, anxiety and other disorders. I watched my cancer-riddled mother struggle through chemotherapy with no relief from prescribed drugs, but instead found nausea suppression and regained her appetite thanks to marijuana. Following the numerous stories of survival online and through the grapevine, she experimented with various forms and strains in her own battle. Unfortunately, at the time, it was not legal, therefore she was left to her own devices. Whereas maybe, just maybe, if prohibition had been scrapped ahead of her diagnosis then further research could have been done to help her and others.

Unfortunately, the drug could not save her, but she did find relief and for that we are all grateful.

I also have a friend who is over the moon about the fact that she can now legally buy her drug of choice, even if she does have to pay taxes on it. For her, it’s a safety measure after she recently was tested after smoking marijuana and fentanyl was discovered in her system. A scary thought considering the recent rash of fentanyl deaths.

Despite all the benefits that legalization brings, like anything, it’s not all positive.

The impacts are being closely watched in Colorado by the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (RMHIDTA), which recently came out with its latest report.

Some of the findings in this report are frightening. Therefore please note that I share this information not as a way to spread fear, but instead to serve as knowledge for youth, parents, educators and anyone really.

Marijuana traffic related deaths increased 48 per cent between 2013-2015 since Colorado legalized recreational marijuana compared to the three-year average prior to legalization. The report also notes that all traffic deaths increased 11 per cent during the time frame.

For youth, past month marijuana use increased 20 per cent in 2013/2014 compared to the two years prior. Meanwhile nationally youth past month marijuana use declined four per cent. For college age the increase is 17 per cent in Colorado while nationally it increased two per cent. In adults the increase is 63 per cent in Colorado while nationally it increased 21 per cent.

Hospitalizations related to marijuana jumped from 6,305 in 2011 to 11,439 in 2014.

Meanwhile the Colorado annual tax revenue from the sale of recreational and medical marijuana was $115 million (about .5 per cent of the statewide budget).

But crime and safety are causing concerns about loss of valuable convention business.

As of January 2016, there were 424 retail marijuana stores in Colorado, compared to 322 Starbucks and 202 McDonald’s. There could be more but 68 per cent of local jurisdictions have banned pot shops.

Like alcohol, it’s all up to the consumer to use responsibly so let’s not be another statistic and let’s show the world that this can be done safely and without abuse.