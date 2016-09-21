Event kicks off day right

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Although that may be debatable for those of us who enjoy barbecues in the summer afternoon sun more than we should, breakfast is certainly crucial for the United Way North Okanagan on Thursday.

The annual Drive-Thru Breakfast kicks off the fall giving season for the United Way and is critical for getting the agency’s fall campaign off on the right foot.

So it’s important for the numerous agencies and their clients that depend on the United Way for funding, but it’s also a lot of fun.

Having dignitaries, like your favourite politicians and/or lawyer, clean your windshield is fine enough but you also get a healthy breakfast in a bag and other assorted goodies to boot.

Not to mention free coffee and a chance at some great prizes, all for just taking the time to drive, ride, or walk through the Vernon Atrium Hotel and Conference Centre’s parking lot.

It’s a great, fun community event that greets the day with enthusiasm and lots of smiles while allowing you to make a donation to so many worthy causes in an easy and enjoyable way.

Sure barbecue season may be coming to an end but fall can be fun too and there’s no better way to kick it off than the annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast from 6 to 9 a.m.

See you Thursday morning.