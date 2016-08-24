Enough already

Surely there is more interesting stuff to be printed in the letters portion of the newspaper than the continual, "I'm going to stamp my feet, and if no one listens to me I am going to take my toys and play somewhere else," (Stickle Road), or, "I'm going to stamp my feet, and if no one listens to me I am going to take my toys and play somewhere else" (Blue box recycling), or "I'm going to stamp my feet, and if no one listens to me I am going to take my toys and play somewhere else" (Cosens Bay Road), or, "I'm going to stamp my feet, and if no one listens to me I am going to take my toys and play somewhere else," (Anything else I can think of whilst hanging out with my friends at Tims/A&W or wherever) .

Have people lost sight of the fact that we live in the best town in the best part of the best province in the best country in the world?

We have so much to be grateful for. Submitted with tongue firmly in cheek.

Nick Jordan

Vernon