As a long time traveller in our province, I would like to comment again on the Stickle Road traffic light conflict.

On a recent trip to Vancouver Island, the Cariboo and the Kamloops area, I found myself counting traffic lights on major highways. As commended in a recent letter by Ken Cox, I agree with him 100 per cent.

On a more recent trip to Revelstoke, I was amazed at the new, adjustable automated electronic speed limit sign between Malakwa and Revelstoke.

I couldn't believe that there were so many so I counted them on the return trip. There were 16 over a 40-kilometre stretch of highway, eight in each direction. A pair of them were only a couple of kilometres apart.

Back to Stickle Road, to me, it seems the big problem is with 27th Street funneling into Highway 97 at the overpass. There is never a break in the northbound traffic to allow safe turns at Stickle Road. If a light was installed, it would break up the traffic flow so people at Stickle Road and Meadowlark Road could access the southbound lanes safely.

I have not kept track of how many letters there have been in The Morning Star regarding Stickle Road in the past couple of years, but it is probably the most there have been on any local conflict.

Maybe it's time this paper did some investigative reporting to find out who the benefactors will be with the 20th Street extension.

As commented also by a recent letter, the left-turn lanes on Highway 97 are in place at Stickle Road. All we need is a set of lights, flashing warning lights and some side road sensors to solve the problem.

In a discussion with a retired Ministry of Transportation manager, this could be done for around $500,000, not $10 or $12 million the 20th Street extension will cost by the time it's completed.

John Zucco

Vernon