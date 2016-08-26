I have wondered if they ever considered using the old Kin Track as a venue for the concert bowl?

Not too many neighbors to deal with, lots of parking (if they do not book conflicting dates with Kal Tire Place) and available by local transit.

The Okanagan College area would cause major traffic problems, with cars lined up to turn left on the highway and coming back down after the event, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to access the hospital.

R. Schmidt