- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Concert bowl
I have wondered if they ever considered using the old Kin Track as a venue for the concert bowl?
Not too many neighbors to deal with, lots of parking (if they do not book conflicting dates with Kal Tire Place) and available by local transit.
The Okanagan College area would cause major traffic problems, with cars lined up to turn left on the highway and coming back down after the event, making it difficult for emergency vehicles to access the hospital.
R. Schmidt
Vernon
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.