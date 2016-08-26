Intersection woes

I am using the intersection of 43rd Avenue and 20th Street on a daily basis numerous times and cannot understand why we cannot have a four-way stop like at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue.

When the school is out, the line-ups are backed up a long way. Sometimes, drivers coming from the east wait and don't know who has the right of way, because the stop is on a hill.

At night, it blinds drivers coming from the west on 20th Street. Trying to make a left turn off 20th Street is difficult because anyone coming down 43rd is usually driving too fast. Pickup trucks parked along 43rd are blocking the view, so you can't see what's coming.

People have asked for this many times. Why can we not get it?

Four top signs are way cheaper then anything else. I guess someone has to be killed first before the city does anything.

Kurt Amsler

Vernon