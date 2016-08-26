  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Intersection woes

  • posted Aug 26, 2016 at 1:00 AM

I am using the intersection of 43rd  Avenue and 20th Street on a daily basis numerous times and cannot understand why we cannot have a four-way stop like at Pleasant Valley Road and 43rd Avenue.

When the school is out, the line-ups are backed up a long way. Sometimes, drivers coming from the east wait and don't know who has the right of way, because the stop is on a hill.

At night, it blinds drivers coming from the west on 20th Street. Trying to make a left turn off 20th Street is difficult because anyone coming down 43rd is usually driving too fast. Pickup trucks parked along 43rd are blocking the view, so you can't see what's coming.

People have asked for this many times. Why can we not get it?

Four top signs are way cheaper then anything else. I guess someone has to be killed first before the city does anything.

 

Kurt Amsler

Vernon

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...

Community Events, August 2016

Add an Event