I must take exception to the Black Press editorial regarding the Olympics.

I believe the time to celebrate the Olympics is now long past. Lots of people like to watch athletes strive, but the vast majority of them want to see excellence on a level playing field.

Obviously this has not been the case for the Olympics over the past decades. Why would any Canadian sports enthusiast want to see a Russian athlete triumph over a Canadian when they, or their country, have chosen to cheat to achieve a medal? That medal these days is no longer the most prestigious sports title any athlete can earn.

Is the writer of this editorial giving the green light for the International Olympic Committee to continue its shoddy presentation of this event?

Would the audience that follows Canadian sport still want to watch Canadian Football League and Major League Baseball games if the players were found to be breaking the rules, and winning because of it? Would they condone cheating in the local sports events in Vernon The Morning Star does such a good job of reporting in every issue?

My suggestion is the opposite of this editorial. Boycott watching the Olympics until the IOC cleans up its act.

Steve Gosse

Vernon