We’ve pretty well covered all aspects of Stickle Road with the vast majority in agreement of minimal cost with lower speed signs, or the traffic light which even the government agrees will happen at some point. I haven’t seen any mention of the real issue at hand. I know of four government officials, including our mayor, who agree with the 20th Street extension. It is becoming obvious that they have information on future planning that one day will warrant their decision. This is need to know information, and at this point we do not need to know. One day we’ll see the light too.

Dave and Betty Tompson

Vernon