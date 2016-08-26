- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Thank you
Thank you to the anonymous donor who purchased 24 tickets for people from the Kindale Developmental Association to attend the recent Okanagan Military Tattoo. What a spectacular performance and we are very grateful for your generosity.
Together we do make a difference.
Cindy Masters,
Kindale Developmental Association
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.