Concerns take flight

The most ridiculous letter I have ever read is about the money-draining Vernon Airport, "A great contribution."

It is the same non-productive responses to the ever increasing noise pollution. The city will not do anything about it and it will get nothing but worse. Please quit comparing the noise to jet skis, motorcycles, speedboats and I've even read a dishwasher. None of these things are over top of your head, every hour upon hour, and even including night flying.

There is a constant repeat of landing and taking off of aircraft. At least the jet leaves and it does not keep circling above our homes all day, every day. As far as one of the other arguments I have read about the airport providing a medical use, you can use a helicopter right from the hospital and you don't need a runway for a helicopter.

This airport provides poor revenue and is a constant financial drain on taxpayers and is located on one of the most valuable land parcels in Vernon, the pathway to the water. It is unfortunate the city will spend more than $2 million for upgrades that include more tie-downs and will charge no rent for them, which equals no money for revenue and so we can have more aircraft and noise. It will also go to improve hangers for the privileged few but does not raise the rent or they might leave as I have been told.

How many landlords do you know that put millions into improvements yet do not raise rents?

No one is opposed to a business like the sky diving. However, as a fellow business owner there should be a curfew. I do not get taxpayers' paying my improvements on my shop and area and I also cannot run my shop all hours of the day and night, or there would be fines and complaints.

Spend more on the waterfront than the airport and that would bring more tourists and revenue .As for the issue right now, the noise is a real one so quit disregarding and minimizing it and demand that the city do something as it will only get worse.

So far, the city has done nothing. Remember this and use your voice and your vote. Just because there was a airport here before, and I have been here for almost 20 years too, the noise is at least tripled and is not soothing. It sounds like a loud lawn mower over your head that you can't escape from.

It gives the impression that it is a free-for-all and anything goes with the aircraft and there is little no regard for anyone else living here.

Also thank you for the 4:30, 5:15 and 5:30 a.m. wake-up from the helicopter and the 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. night training.

It's a good thing I am well rested to go to work to keep paying for this airport for the privileged few.

J. Gibbs

Vernon