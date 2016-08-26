  • Connect with Us

Concerns take flight

The most ridiculous letter I have ever read is about the money-draining Vernon Airport, "A great contribution."

It is the same non-productive responses to the ever increasing noise pollution. The city will not do anything about it and it will get nothing but worse. Please quit comparing the noise to jet skis, motorcycles, speedboats and I've even read a dishwasher. None of these things are over top of your head, every hour upon hour,  and even including night flying.

There is  a constant  repeat of landing and taking off of aircraft. At least the jet leaves  and it does not keep circling  above our homes all day, every day.  As far as  one of the other arguments  I have read about the airport  providing  a medical use,  you can use a helicopter right from the hospital  and you don't need a runway for a helicopter.

This airport provides poor revenue and is a constant  financial drain  on taxpayers and is located on  one of the most valuable land parcels in Vernon, the pathway to the water. It is unfortunate the city will spend more than $2 million for upgrades that include more tie-downs and will charge no rent for them, which equals no money for revenue and so we can have more aircraft  and noise. It will also go to  improve hangers for the privileged few but does not raise the rent or they might leave as I have been told.

How many landlords do you know that put millions into improvements yet do not raise rents?

No one is opposed to a  business like the sky diving. However, as a fellow business owner  there should be a curfew. I do not get  taxpayers' paying my improvements on my shop  and  area and I also cannot run my shop all hours of the day and night, or there would be fines and complaints.

Spend more on the waterfront than the airport and that would bring more tourists  and revenue .As for the issue right now,  the noise is a real one  so quit disregarding  and minimizing  it and demand that the city  do something as it will only get worse.

So far, the city has done nothing. Remember this and use your voice and  your vote. Just because there was a airport here before, and I  have been here for almost 20 years too, the noise is at least tripled and is not soothing. It sounds like a loud   lawn mower over your head that you can't escape from.

It  gives the impression that it  is a free-for-all  and anything goes with the aircraft and there is little no regard for anyone else living here.

Also thank you for the 4:30, 5:15  and 5:30 a.m. wake-up from the helicopter and the 11:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. night training.

It's a good thing I am well rested to go to work to keep paying for this airport for the privileged few.

J. Gibbs

Vernon

