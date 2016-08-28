Life story response

"I am going out into the world and being brave" - Sam Zaharia.

This is what we folks with all disabilities do every day.

It includes everyone of us, whether it's a visible or an invisible disability, eg. mental illness.

It's time we change the perception of those we label disabled. Ableism should be in the past as well as racism, religious hatred and homophobia.

Employers, we are every bit as capable as a non-disabled person. In fact, due to our daily challenges we have developed a great work ethic. Our dedication to getting the job done should be worth the price of workplace accommodations. Surprise, it is a lot less expensive than you think.

Landlords, we are good long-term tenants. Unfortunately, we are priced out of the market.

Society, we are not people to be shunned. We belong to the community as much as everyone else.

We the disabled community know that the B.C. Liberals are ableist.

The best example is the people with disabilities clawbacks on transportation. It does not mean, though, that you the individual has to be ableist. If each person reached out to give a disabled person a hand up as opposed to a handout, don't you think we would be a better society because of it?

Sharon Bennett

Armstrong