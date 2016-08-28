My wife and I have just got in from seeing this year’s Caravan Farm Theatre production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, which, in our view, is one of their best.

The play tells the story of the lives, times and deaths of the citizens of a fictional small American town called Grover's Corners over a 19-year period in the early 1900s.

The standard of acting is of the highest order, from the professionals and locals alike and the paired backstage settings work very well in the intimate environment provided by the Caravan Theatre.

While there are a number of child characters in the play, we think it is more of an adult play and in our view not suitable for young children but teenagers should appreciate and enjoy it.

The Caravan Theatre group is a real gem and we are fortunate to have it in our community.

Ian Carlton

Vernon