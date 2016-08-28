Traffic light wanted

I wish to join the group of letter writers who are dismayed at the intransigence of the Ministry of Transportation in dealing with the question of traffic control at the Stickle Road/Highway 97 intersection.

I think that the city, the regional district and the Ministry of Transportation are all abandoning their responsibilities by not responding positively to the wishes of the majority of residents and travellers who are against the alternative they have proposed. I was surprised to see a report of the premier making an off-hand comment on the issue. A response from her to support the wishes of the public would have been more appropriate.

The objection provided by the ministry, and the one accepted by the city, is there is a risk of congestion created by putting a traffic light at Stickle Road. I measured the distance from Stickle Road to the light on 48th Avenue. It is just over two kilometres. Congestion is a problem for southbound traffic through the city in any event. By intercepting the flow of traffic a little earlier, there could be an improvement in the movement of southbound traffic through the city.

The risk of rear-end collisions at this site would be no less than there is now at 48th Avenue. If there is concern about that, how about setting a speed limit of 70 kilometres an hour a safe distance north of the Stickle Road intersection?

Some extra policing of this would be required as there is excessive speeding on this stretch of the highway most of the time.

I wish to add my voice to those who support placing a light at the Stickle Road/Highway 97 intersection.

Bob Reid

Vernon