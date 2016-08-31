Great community

Thank you to the City of Vernon which helped out my husband Aug. 8 with a car full of special needs girls on their way to summer camp.

He originally called a cab on his cell phone. The taxi cab guy has relatives here in Princeton who used to own Work and Play.

The three girls and Lou all got into the cab, which took them first to Lordco, which deserves a big hug.

They didn't have the coolant reservoir part the car needed, but they called Napa for Lou, which didn't have the part either, and they phoned Vernon Auto Wreckers, who lo and behold, said, "I do have some vehicles like yours in the yard, come on over."

The taxi driver takes Lou to the wrecking yard, and when they saw Lou in the cab with all of the girls, out rushes a guy to cut the part he needed out of a vehicle and rush it to them.

He also gave them three gallons of anti-freeze for hardly nothing.

Between the cab, Lordco, Napa and the auto wreckers, you saved our day.

Nicki McIvor

Princeton