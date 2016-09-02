The Armstrong Ladies Club frequently performs wonderful community services and this time, the Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre was the beneficiary of its selfless community spirit.

The members of the ladies club went to a great deal of time and effort to put on a garage sale to raise funds to aid the seniors activity centre with expenses, and recently presented us with $450 towards such.

Dwindling memberships have put us at risk and this money will certainly help. This great group of ladies work quietly in the background but shows up when and where they see a need. Thank you ladies. It is much appreciated.

Patti Ferguson, president

Armstrong Seniors Activity Centre