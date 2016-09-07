- Home
Letters to the Editor
Great care
I would like to send a big thank you to all of the amazing nurses on the seventh floor of Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
My husband, Gerry Vandusen, was a patient there for the last month and he received the best of care.
The nursing staff showed a level of compassion and caring for both of us that helped us cope with the tough situation that we were dealing with.
We are so lucky to have such caring professionals in our community.
Rita Koroll
Vernon
