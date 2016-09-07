  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Road option

  • posted Sep 7, 2016 at 1:00 AM

With regards to putting a right-turn at 43rd Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon, the sidewalk goes no where.

They could be removed and a right-turn could be put there.

That sure would help with the line-up of vehicles we see every day.

Art Gourley

Vernon

 

