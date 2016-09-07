- Home
Letters to the Editor
Road option
With regards to putting a right-turn at 43rd Avenue and Highway 97 in Vernon, the sidewalk goes no where.
They could be removed and a right-turn could be put there.
That sure would help with the line-up of vehicles we see every day.
Art Gourley
Vernon
