Well done firefighters

At certain times in one's life, we experience events that move us. I got that feeling Aug. 27 between 3 p.m. and nightfall.

As a newcomer to Vernon at Predator Ridge, and unfamiliar with forest fires, my anxiety grew as first smoke, then flames, were visible just off the back of the property towards Vernon.

Locals reassured me as first fire trucks, then a spotter plane, then retardant and water bombers, converged in waves and went to work, protecting all those in harm's way.

I can't describe the range of emotion I felt and my relief watching the professionals respond.

I want everyone involved to know how much we appreciate the work done by all air and ground operation personnel.

It was quite an impressive spectacle for your new neighbours. Thank you.

Ian Young

Vernon