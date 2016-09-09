- Home
Letters to the Editor
Photo radar
It occurred to me while driving into Vernon from the north that ever there was a place to re-instate photo radar, the Swan Lake corridor would be it.
That and a speed reduction at least to and from the scale just might eliminate the need to do anything at that intersection.
Howard Brown
Enderby
