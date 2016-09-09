Misleading mail-out

It seems the Conservatives are at it again. They are using taxpayer money to mislead Canadians with their mail-out stating, "response required."

They are pushing their effort to derail reforming our elections to be more fair and inclusive. Well, legally our response is not required, but you'll get one now from me.

Conservatives are running scared because in order to win elections in a fair system, they might have to actually listen to the majority of Canadians on issues (instead of their big oil bosses).

This is especially true in ridings like ours, where the majority didn't vote for the Conservatives (feeling the heat, Mel?).

Conservatives don't want a more democratic system. They'd rather be like Russia, a dictatorship posing as a democracy.

To answer the question, which is basically, "Should we have a referendum on election reform," we already did. It was the 2015 election. It was the longest, most expensive campaign ever (thanks to the Conservatives). So now the Conservatives want to waste more of the taxpayers' money on a referendum? Of course they do. It's not like it's their money.

Come more to the left Conservatives. Have a more social conscience. Instead of using people for your own gain, see how you can work with them for the better good. We are stronger together.

B. Chomcey

Vernon