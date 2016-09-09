When the Ministry of Transportation held meetings about Stickle Road, I pointed out on the screen they had set up to put a one-lane overpass over the highway.

The man beside the screen shook his head but said nothing.

Next, I went over to the woman who was passing out material and told her the same about an overpass.

She looked at me and said it would too short of a distance to do that because the overpass needs to be a certain height.

We can fly to the moon and put satellites in space but we can't put a one-lane overpass over a highway, yet at the same, destroy the environment.

Now I see Otto Schellenberg is also suggesting the same idea which I had told the ministry people at their public meeting.

E. Stefaniuk

Vernon