Cherryville slide

I am astounded that it took a Freedom of Information request and four years of investigation by West Coast Environmental Law for the community to learn the causes of the 2012 landslide in Cherryville.

This information should have been made public from the outset. Why the secrecy? Surely the public has a right to know what went wrong when things like this happen.

Are the B.C. Liberals muzzling information about the impacts of their industrial approach to resource development? Voters of this area, remember this incident come next election.

Sarah Weaver

Salmon Arm