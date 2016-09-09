- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
Mission funding
Regarding the Upper Room Mission getting a government boost, what's the word I want to use when someone takes something away and then gives it back and pats themselves on the back? You can't print what I come up with.
Sue Johnson
Coldstream
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.