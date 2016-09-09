Tolko closure

We the members of Unifor Local 1403 believe in the quality of the high-fibre paper we make daily in the mill.

Tolko has made it clear they no longer wish to stay in our community. But we believe in our families, we believe in The Pas, we believe in the north and we believe in the ability for this mill to be profitable for all of us.

The mill has been a cornerstone of our community since 1968. We believe with the right ownership in place, the employment of our direct mill employees, numerous contractors and many others indirectly employed across the North can saved.

We are prepared to work with new owners and show them we can all make this work together.

Local 1403 Executive

The Pas, Man.