  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

Traffic gridlock a challenge

  • posted Sep 9, 2016 at 1:00 AM

Something has to be done to stop drivers from turning left while traveling Highway 97 between 43rd and 25th avenues.

The split second the turn signal goes on, every car behind them darts over to the curb lane, if there's room. My son witnessed a motorcycle accident caused by this situation.

Traffic congestion is worse here than in Kelowna. I suggest concrete barriers down the middle the whole distance of Highway 97 except at 39th Avenue where there is a turning lane to stop in and not block traffic.

I know there was a suggestion to make this stretch one way only, and 27th Street one way going the opposite way. This may sound like a good idea, but it's not going to happen. But barriers are quick and cheap and best of all, reversible. If it does not work, remove them and go back to the old nightmare it is now.

Mike Bell

Vernon

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

Related Stories

You might like ...

Community Events, September 2016

Add an Event