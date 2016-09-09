Traffic gridlock a challenge

Something has to be done to stop drivers from turning left while traveling Highway 97 between 43rd and 25th avenues.

The split second the turn signal goes on, every car behind them darts over to the curb lane, if there's room. My son witnessed a motorcycle accident caused by this situation.

Traffic congestion is worse here than in Kelowna. I suggest concrete barriers down the middle the whole distance of Highway 97 except at 39th Avenue where there is a turning lane to stop in and not block traffic.

I know there was a suggestion to make this stretch one way only, and 27th Street one way going the opposite way. This may sound like a good idea, but it's not going to happen. But barriers are quick and cheap and best of all, reversible. If it does not work, remove them and go back to the old nightmare it is now.

Mike Bell

Vernon