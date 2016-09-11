  • Connect with Us

Bylaw blues

  • posted Sep 11, 2016 at 6:00 AM

Do the bylaw enforcement officers have nothing better to do but stand and wait for the meter to run out so they can issue a ticket?

What happened to a small grace period?

This is my third ticket in not so many visits to the downtown core. The last ticket was issued within a minute of the meter running out.

This is a great way to draw people into the downtown core and solve the parking issue.

Alex Edwards

Coldstream

 

