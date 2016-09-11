- Home
Letters to the Editor
Bylaw blues
Do the bylaw enforcement officers have nothing better to do but stand and wait for the meter to run out so they can issue a ticket?
What happened to a small grace period?
This is my third ticket in not so many visits to the downtown core. The last ticket was issued within a minute of the meter running out.
This is a great way to draw people into the downtown core and solve the parking issue.
Alex Edwards
Coldstream
