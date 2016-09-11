- Home
Letters to the Editor
Enough already
Enough about Stickle Road already.
Ask Kamloops how many accidents they have on a regular basis in their Valleyview area. Whereas on other stretches of the highway, not so much.
A.J. Plourde
Vernon
