Letters to the Editor

Many thanks

  • posted Sep 14, 2016 at 6:00 AM

We were in Vernon over the Labour Day long weekend and attended the Kalamalka Classic Stand Up Paddleboard Festival.

After viewing the race from Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, we went to Kal Beach to watch some of the competitors finish the race.

We placed our wallets in the trunk of our car.

As we were leaving Kal Beach, a young fellow carrying a paddle board approached us and asked if we were the Bilbens.

We said yes and he proceeded to tell us that somehow, our trunk had popped open and our wallets were exposed to the public.

He gathered them up, closed and locked the trunk and came to find us.

He returned all of our valuables intact and went on his way.

We did thank him personally but we would just like to thank him again publicly and remind people that there are still good honest people out there amongst us.

Larry and Sharon Bilben

Airdrie, Alta.

 

