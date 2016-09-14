  • Connect with Us

Letters to the Editor

No to traffic light

  posted Sep 14, 2016

In regards to Stickle Road, whenever a new facility is built, the most important factor is the utmost safety of the users while at the same time not diminishing the safety of all others.

A traffic light in close proximity to an acceleration lane does not accomplish this.

J. L. Mawle

Vernon

 

