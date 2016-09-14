- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- World
- Impress
-
Letters to the Editor
No to traffic light
In regards to Stickle Road, whenever a new facility is built, the most important factor is the utmost safety of the users while at the same time not diminishing the safety of all others.
A traffic light in close proximity to an acceleration lane does not accomplish this.
J. L. Mawle
Vernon
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.