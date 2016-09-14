A valuable community resource

On behalf of the 97 members of the Vernon Flying Club and members of the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association, chapter 65, we would like to respond to the complaints raised in recent letters to the editor, and most recently “Concerns Take Flight" Aug. 26.

The statements, “money-draining” and “provides poor revenue” must be addressed. Airports are transportation infrastructure just like roads, highways and sidewalks. According to the City of Vernon’s website, “There are 14 businesses on the field that employ approximately 120 people. Cumulatively, the airport contributes $30 million annually to the local economy and has become a major economic generator for the region.”

Many airport detractors choose to ignore the fact that there is a lot of economic spin-off from the activities at airports.

Actual operation of the Vernon airport results in a close to the break-even point: in 2014, revenues were $1,161,000 while expenses were $1,177,000. Small airports cannot be run on a cost-recovery basis any more than roads can.

The $2 million the city plans to spend on improvements to the airport will most definitely not result in “no-charge tie-downs” or “upgrades to improve hangars for the privileged few.”

The city receives revenue from fuel sales, overnight parking and landing fees for larger aircraft. Hangars are owned by individuals but the land is leased and annual payments are made to the city. The owners of the planes tied-down outside are also charged a rental fee.

Aviators are aware of their responsibilities with regard to noise abatement and there are Transport Canada mandated policies and procedures regarding the operation of aircraft over built-up areas.

Non-controlled airports such as the Vernon Regional Airport are not “free-for-all, anything goes.”

This airport does not have a tower with air traffic controllers but pilots must follow the rules and regulations as set out in the Canadian air regulations.

By its very definition, there will be aircraft landing and taking off at an airport and occasionally operating in the vicinity. Any aerodrome is going to be noisy at some point. In most cases, the aircraft takes off and disappears over the horizon.

Flight schools in the Okanagan Valley use local airports to teach new pilots. The hard part of flying is learning to be proficient at the landings and take-offs. If you have ever flown in an airliner, the pilots in the cockpit have learned their craft at an airport just like the Vernon Regional Airport.

Dealing with noise complaints is the city’s responsibility. However, we would urge you to consider that the airplane you hear at 2:30 a.m. is most likely a medivac ambulance and the 4:30 a.m. helicopter was trying to save an orchardist’s cherry crop.

Pilots who are licenced to fly at night must complete five take-offs and landings in the dark every year to maintain their night rating.

Most pilots will try to do this in the spring and fall when darkness falls earlier but on rare occasions, you may hear an aircraft operating late evening during the summer.

Finally, with regard to using helicopters to land at the hospital. Most hospitals do not have helicopter landing pads on the roofs despite what you see on TV.

Ninety-five per cent of the aircraft registered in Canada are general aviation (GA) aircraft. Of these, 82 per cent are privately owned.

Privately owned aircraft are used for business and personal transportation just like the family car, but they require much less infrastructure.

The Vernon Flying Club celebrates its 70th anniversary in 2016.

We are passionate about aviation and service to our community and will hopefully be able to continue to promote responsible flying and safety for the next generation of fliers.

Board of Directors,

Vernon Flying Club

and COPA Flight 65

Bill More, Stuart McLean,

Steve Foord, Marion Ross,

Alison Crerar, Rick Thorburn,

Dan Cook