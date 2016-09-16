- Home
Letters to the Editor
Second look
Back in the 1950s and 1960s, our premier, W.A.C. Bennett, would introduce a policy.
But if the general public was against the idea, he would give it one of his famous second looks.
Well, regarding Stickle Road, the public has spoken loud and clear. So, Christy Clark, how about a second look?
May the light shine.
John Taylor
Vernon
