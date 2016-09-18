Having read and followed the Stickle Road dilemma for weeks in The Morning Star, I must congratulate the newspaper for publishing the comments and not giving up.

I believe that this is democracy at work.

It is mystifying why the elected officials fail to listen to the people who elected them in good faith to carry our voices.

Have all of you become so smart all of a sudden that, we the people, have no voice or smarts?

A much cheaper light at Stickle Road should trump having to extend 20th Street while destroying valuable wetland, which will never come back once it is gone.

The price for doing that is estimated to be in the millions not considering costly overruns, and will benefit no one but the builders burdening the taxpayers once again.

Let’s ask the question, “who will have a financial interest or gain in that project going ahead?”

More studies are just a waste of time and money. Remember, the people have already spoken. Placing a light at Stickle Road will slow the traffic down to a more acceptable speed entering our fair city.

Diverting it via 20th Street will give us more headaches.

Many more things could be said, but have already been said.

One thing is certain. In a few months, an election is coming up, and we the people will then have a chance to elect replacements for those with made-up minds and closed ears.

We may not get a light, but rest assured, we will be heard come election time.

Jake Terpstra

Vernon