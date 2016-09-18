Plan has long-term benefits

I have been following the Stickle Road traffic light controversy and notice that most people seem to favour a light to be installed instead of a frontage road.

However, what has been missing from the debate, thus far, has been consideration of the longer term benefits of a frontage road, and what this might mean for the future of Vernon in the years to come.

For instance, installation of a sewer pipe alongside construction of the road could allow the auto mile along Highway 97 to hook up to a proper water and sewage system, which could be the beginning of a project to eliminate the septic tank systems that are located near Swan Lake.

It would also allow the auto mile to amalgamate with the city and increase the tax base for the City of Vernon.

We could also think about continuing the frontage road, extending sewer lines to the north end of Swan Lake, and rezoning the land to industrial, which might entice businesses to locate in the area.

This would provide employment enabling Vernon adults to stay in the community instead of going out of province, and it would also boost the city’s tax base enormously.

At the present time, the empty fields along this stretch of Highway 97 are collecting minimal taxes at best.

Wouldn’t this extra tax money help in efforts to find funding for needed projects, such as an arts and cultural building, a new gymnastics facility, museums, and so on, without burdening the small taxpayer?

If former mayor Sean Harvey had not had a vision for growing Vernon to the north, we would not enjoy all of the shopping and services that are now available on Anderson Way, including the many businesses that located in the area following its development.

Similarly, our current public office holders need to think more broadly about how the various options for Stickle Road can contribute to longer term benefits for Vernon and surrounding districts.

Richard Simpson

Vernon