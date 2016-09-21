Civic Arena parking

Why is there now paid parking at Civic Arena?

It has been free parking for students and many workers in the community.

By putting a fee on parking at Civic Arena, it will drive away many students from parking there.

Students cannot afford to pay these parking fees, and will be forced to either walk from a further distance putting them at risk, take out another student loan, or work while at school.

All three of these scenarios put even more strain on our community instead of making it stronger.

The paid parking will ruin the community of students that take the bus to school, causing more risk to students and a risk to the community.

Claire Armstrong

Vernon