Recycling blues

Recycling has come a long way - I remember building the first recycling facility in Vernon in 1981/2.

Now the pendulum has swung the other way too far.

First glass was not acceptable in curb pick-ups.

Now also plastic bags and overwrap - isn't plastic plastic?

No foam packaging. Who thinks this up?

It is a laughing matter that the recycling guide (RDNO), I was handed, was even wrapped in plastic; now where do I recycle this?

Take it to a depot?

If I have to go to the depot anyway, I might as well take all or nothing - duplication of service - dollars could be saved.

Yet when I get to the depot, there is really no means of disposing (just one container for glass far away from everything and a residential garbage container somewhere for 'garbage').

The hell with all that and recycling, too confusing, too inconvenient, I'll go back to the old fashioned way, I'll put it into the garbage container. Come full cycle.

Roswitha Hartenfels