Knights release three 20-year-old vets

Morning Star Staff

The overhaul of the North Okanagan Knights has begun.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League squad, which finished fourth in the Okanagan Shuswap Division in 2015-16 with just 14 wins in 52 games, has the potential to have 16 players return for the upcoming season.

Three that won’t be with the team are 20-year-old forwards Scott Latwat of Vernon, and Jordan Bautista and Brandon Palik of Kelowna. They have been released.

“Nobody’s safe,” said Knights head coach/GM Bryant Perrier.

“Our skill level wasn’t good enough, we weren’t competitive, our defence, respectively, was below average. I’m looking to revamp our entire team. It will be a complete change.”

The Knights held their training camp over the weekend at the Nor-Val Sports Centre, a camp Perrier called “high tempo,” with lots of skill, energy and compete level.

“Our mandate is to get better,” said Perrier. “We are motivated to improve.”

As of Tuesday, there were 33 players still in camp, including 20-year-old forward Logan Geefs of Vernon, who sat out last season.

Geefs had 11 goals and 27 points in 44 games with North Okanagan in 2014-15.

Last year’s team MVP, goalie Daniel Paul, is away at the Merritt Centennials’ B.C. Hockey League camp. Also at BCHL camps are forward Jack Berger (West Kelowna Warriors) and defenceman Andre Piquette (Prince George Spruce Kings).

Five goalies, including Vernon’s Conor Webb, the MVP of the Okanagan Mainline Midget Hockey League, remain with the Knights.

A lot of players will get a good look this weekend as the Knights open their pre-season schedule.

North Okanagan visits the Kelowna Chiefs Friday at the Rutland Arena, and host the Chiefs Sunday at 7 p.m. at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. The Knights open the regular season Sept. 17 at home versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies.