Zubot, Bardock take Spallumcheen titles

Darryl Zubot spent 35 years in the tire business so realizes how life rolls.

The 51-year-old father of six wheeled one of the biggest comebacks in recent history to win the Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club’s men’s championships Sunday.

Zubot finished with rounds of 76-67 for 143, two strokes ahead of youthful Jon Gardner (69-76-145). Billy Copeland was third at 71-75-146. There was a field of 75.

Zubot who won a Titleist bag, was 10 strokes behind Gardner, an elite curler in town, with 16 holes to play Sunday.

“I was caddying for Jonny and we thought we were ahead until somebody told us Darryl had caught us,” said Jarrett McNeal. “I felt bad for Jonny, but Daryl had an amazing comeback. He birdied five, seven, eight, 10, 15 and 16 and Jonny bogyed six of the last eight holes.”

Gardner took the overall low net crown at 131 and also took hom a Titleist bag. Copeland claimed a pair of Contour shoes.

Paul Reid was second low gross in the first flight at 150, followed by Jim Ryan, at 151, and Ron Nolan with 152.

Doug Kuhn topped the second flight low gross at 159, while Harry Bowker ruled the third flight at 161 and Hubie Petersen won the fourth flight with 168. They all collected Contour shoes.

Don Helm was runner-up in the second flight at 160, while Bill Lukacs was second in the third category at 166 and Gerry Obrecht runner-up in the fourth flight at 174.

Wayne Brown fashioned third low gross in the second flight at 167, while Art Heale, at 169, and John Eiswerth, with 175, did likewise in the other two flights.

Scotty Pisiak was fourth low gross in the second flight at 172, while Gord Holm, at 171, and Joe Pate, with 178, did the same in the final two categories.

Frank Genaille, Bryan Cook, Gord Holm and Petersen registered KPs.

Lap prizes went to Peter Haines, Sean Storteboom, Kerry Strome and Rob Grieg on Saturday. and Sean Matile, Mark Dearing, Don Jones and Jeff Ellam on Sunday.

Low net champions by flights were Brian Osachoff, at 139, Ryan Gabert, at 136, Mike Todd, at 139 and Dave Gerhardt, at 136.

Runners-up by flights were Pat Morgan, with 142, Dan Gardiner, at 141, Norm Metcalf, at 140 and Cec Thorne, at 140.

Meanwhile, Emery Bardock won the Spall ladies title with 78-74-152. She pocketed FootJoy golf shoes but traded them for clothing and a hat in the pro shop. She won by one stroke over past perennial champion Katrina Lenoury (76-77).

Bardock, who turns 23 in November, won her second straight crown.

“It was kind of a case of everything just coming together,” said Bardock, a Camosun College grad who works at Vernon’s Strictly Golf and Canoe Golf Club in Salmon Arm. “I had a pretty good, steady day overall.”

Bardock, who studied golf management in Victoria, drained a monster putt for birdie on No. 12 Sunday. Her nines were 38-36.

Patty Metcalf was second low gross in the first flight with 174, followed by Mary Lukacs, at 177.

Marsha Allen was the low net champion with 135, also good for FootJoy shoes.

Gloria Morgan took the first flight low net at 136, while Marion O’Flynn, at 138, and Edel Venus, with 140, topped the other flights.

Runner-ups by flights were Neva Gigliuk, at 144, Ellie Nelson, at 140, and Anne Kelly, at 143. KP prizes went to Lukas, Kathryn Patton and Anne Kelly. Lap leaders were Nancy Laframboise, Gloria Regier and Bev Rundell on Saturday and Deb Stenerson, Linda Bridgeman and Patsy Osachoff, on Sunday.

There was a field of 27.