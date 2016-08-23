Camels lose Orton for season

Morning Star Staff

The Okanagan Spring Brewery Camels lost 4-1 to first-place Brown Benefits of Kelowna Monday night in Capri Insurance Men’s 45+ Soccer League play at Marshall Field.

Sadly for the Humpbacks, superstar striker Johnny Orton took an elbow going up for a head ball in the 12th minute and underwent surgery Tuesday for a broken cheek, sinus and orbital bone. The slick 21-goal man is sidelined for the rest of the season.

A long ball forward by birthday boy Brian Williamson (49) just cleared the last defender’s head and Marty Steele broke away to score for the 9-7-2 Camels at eight minutes.

The Browns continued to generate chances but they either missed the net or were stymied by acrobatic keeper Dave Dutcher until Randy Bartnick took a pass at the top of the box and rolled an inch-perfect shot bottom corner.

Just before halftime, Tony Gonzales got a breakaway pass of his own and slotted home his shot to give the Browns the lead.

After the break, Lionel Hoffman had two breakaway opportunities, the first being denied on a spectacular save by Dutcher but the second saw Hoffman deftly chipping the onrushing Dutcher into the top of the net.

The final goal was an unfortunate own goal when Camel defender Mike Collins was first to a cross but headed it hard bottom corner. Jim Kruiper of Browns (17-0-1) had both teams howling when he stepped on the ball and nailed a gorgeous ballet-like faceplant at 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Mission Cleaners clipped the Turn-Key Controls Ogopogos 2-1 at Marshall.

Henry Czerwonka started the chances for the Pogos near 10 minutes with a cross that was just barely touched by the Mission keeper and bounced off the crossbar and out of play.

The first half ended scoreless, thanks to amazing knuckle balls and sweeping saves by both goalies.

Play swept furiously on in the second half with Bryan Schenker receiving some stellar through balls and being denied on two breakaways by Mission keeper Andy Joplin.

Moments later, Mission midfielder Dennis Derer beat Mike Moorlag with a corker under the crossbar for the first goal of the night.

Gigi Moldovan netted his league-high 25th tally of the season for a 2-0 lead before Tirecraft Man of the Match Schenker went low on Joplin.

Mark Wasylyk thought he equalized, but the goal was disallowed on a slide tackle call.

near, he called the goal back and score remained 2-1.