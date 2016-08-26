Vernon Chick Kickers take soccer crown

Morning Star Staff

Winning takes dedication, teamwork, and in this case, fancy feet.

The Chick Kickers refused to lose, earning the North Okanagan Women’s Masters Divsion title by brushing off TED United of Salmon Arm 5-3.

United topped the table at 6-1-0 going into the match, needing a tie to win the league Tuesday night at MacDonald Park.

In the first 20 minutes, the 5-1-1 Chicks were up by two goals. Defender Marilyn Vanderdeen cruised up the outside and fed Jenny Garnett to the corner, who crossed a beauty ball to star striker Mel Jacobs, who finished with flair.

Minutes later, Dawn Ansdell won a hard battle in midfield, finding Jacobs running to the corner, who assisted Garnett as she slotted home the second goal. Within 10 minutes, TED equalized.

In the second half, defender Shauna Duncan sent a through ball to Colline Johnson, who deked two midfielders and fed a laser pass to Ansdell, who made no mistake with a left-footed rocket.

Ten minutes later, Jen Kemper blasted a pass to an unmarked Joanne Lockhart, who touched the ball into an open net from three yards.

Jacobs supplied the final goal, converting on a breakaway with a long blast over the TED keeper.

The defensive pairing of Wendy Magnus and Steph Curtis, with Johnson subbing in, kept the United at bay.

Wingers Sharon Storms, Tania Sladen, and Joanne Lockhart were warriors all night, locking up the speedy United wingers.

Chick Kicker keeper Robyn Sherwood was a rock star for blocking multiple shots and sending out booming kicks.

In other Masters play, the Controllers shut down the Shuswap Merlot 4-1 at MacDonald Park.

Jessie Bicknell opened the scoring in the first few minutes on a through ball up the middle from Shelley Henry. Bicknell ran onto the pass and finished on a strong low shot for the 2-4-1 Controllers.

The Merlot responded a few minutes later.

Controller defender Val Percy anticipated the play and took an offensive role to carry the ball up the middle, placing it to forward Karen Zupp, who drilled it inside the post.

In the second half, Tara Murray used her speed and skill to cross from the right corner to outside mid Bicknell, who beat the keeper.

With about 10 minutes left, Murray received the ball on the sideline, dribbled past Merlot’s defence, and put herself though on a breakaway up the right side to chip it past the keeper.

Keeper Michelle Embleton made some spectacular saves against the Merlot’s powerful outside shooters.

Defenders Maritza McLeod, Martina Allen, Brandie Hunter, and Jody Pope kept the Merlot out of striking distance, distributing the ball well to the midfielders.

Carla Rayner and Amy Shupe created give-and-goes on the forward line, generating offence with their mids.

Player of the Match went to Murray who was a machine as midfielder, sprinting to create offensive opportunities and turning around quickly to a defensive position.

The VQA toppled the Rosters 4-2 at Marshall Field #3 for their final match.

Singles went to confident Ginger Nickoli and Jen Hatten, with Carly Bibby earning a deuce.

Braided-warrior Cheryl Roddis controlled the field, running circles around the defence, then used her speed and sly moves to attack the net.

The Rosters (5-2) came back from a 4-0 deficit against VQA (4-2-1) to score two goals late in the second half.

Michelle Connolly broke the seal for the Rosters, scoring off a gorgeous through ball, followed by Katie Reid’s nice top-shelf shot. Kepper Peggy Schepp left it all on the field, aggressively defending the net.

The Libra Video Player of the Match went to ultra-fit Lisa VanderVelde for her big-time showing on the Rosters defence.

Graymonk/Longhorn Impact, who defeated Dr. Lee/Squires Four Pub 1-0 at Marshall Field #1.

Impact Kelowna-import Ashley Beuchler scored in the first 10 minutes of the second half, on a brilliant side foot volley outside of the box.

MVP went to keeper Derri Ann Cooper, who took abuse. Backliners Chris Fraser, Stacey Cover, Suzie Andrews and Nicole Watson were marvellous as the back four.